Asus lifts the lid on its take on AMD's latest, the Strix RX Vega64

Asus has just announced what appears to be the first third party Vega video card we've seen - the Strix RX Vega64.

Asus' take on AMD's latest GPU uses a new cooling technology, MaxContact (which actually sounds like a really sleazy private eye's name, but hey), which uses a copper heat spreader with a surface ten times flatter than the competition for extra-serious contact with the graphics chip itself. This is combined with three fans, and the total performance of the cooling setup is, Asus claims, 30 per cent cooler and three times quieter than the reference card.

And there's a mess of other Asus bits and bobs. It's packed with LEDs and Aura Sync enabled for customisable lighting, features GPU Tweak II for optimised cooling and performance, and Super Alloy Power II components for increased reliability.

There'll also be Asus iterations of both air and water-cooled reference cards. Asus hasn't provided pricing up front, but we're waiting to hear back from them. The Strix card will be available in Australia in September, while the reference versions will be released on the 14th of August.

And here, at last, are the full specs of every iteration:

ROG Strix RX Vega64 OC Edition

PCI Express® 3.0

OpenGL® 4.5

8GB HBM2 memory

2048-bit memory interface

1 x DVI-D

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x DisplayPort 1.4

ASUS RX Vega64 Water Cooled Edition

PCI Express® 3.0

OpenGL® 4.5

Stream Processors 4096

Boost Clock 1677MHz

Base Clock 1406MHz

8GB HBM2 memory

Memory Clock 945MHz (1.9Gbos)

2048-bit memory interface

1 x HDMI 2.0

3 x DisplayPort 1.4

ASUS RX Vega64 Air Cooled Edition (Silver)

PCI Express® 3.0

OpenGL® 4.5

Stream Processors 4096

Boost Clock 1546MHz

Base Clock 1247MHz

8GB HBM2 memory

Memory Clock 945MHz (1.9Gbos)

2048-bit memory interface

1 x HDMI 2.0

3 x DisplayPort 1.4

ROG Strix RX Vega64

PCI Express® 3.0

OpenGL® 4.5

8GB HBM2 memory

2048-bit memory interface

1 x DVI-D

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x DisplayPort 1.4

ASUS RX Vega64 Air Cooled Edition (Black)