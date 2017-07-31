Kaspersky releases Internet Security 18 for Mac

Whenever we’ve installed any security suite on our Mac they seriously reduce the effectiveness of our computer with almost the minimum advantage.

Apple’s Gatekeeper is designed to stop you installing malicious software, anti-phishing tools prevent dodgy websites from extracting your personal information, whilst the internal firewall can safeguard you from intruders.

Kaspersky is one of the many security developers who still believe Mac users need additional security and has released Internet Security 18 for Mac.

The Mac version ships with some of the features you’d expect from the Windows edition, including Safe Money which will add a layer of security when visiting your online bank, basic parental controls where you can stop inappropriate content appearing when your kids browse the internet and privacy control, such as turning off your webcam.

So, what’s new in v18? As it turns out, not a great deal. The first and most obvious change is the much-improved user interface. In addition, a wi-fi notification will warn you if it detects a potential threat across your wi-fi network. The new Secure Connection module hides your IP and location, plus encrypts all your data. A brand new web browser extension, available for Safari, Firefox or Chrome, will warn you if it thinks a website has been hacked or is suspicious, whilst you browse the internet.

And that’s about it. Still, think of the Mac version as a bonus. If you buy the 3-Device edition of Kaspersky Internet Security 2017 (for Windows), you can use that license to activate both the Windows and Mac edition. If you have a desktop PC and a Mac laptop, it means you can keep both safe using the same purchase.

Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac 18 is available now, retailing for $59.95 as a 1-Device edition. If you’re in Europe, you can purchase Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac 18 from the Downloadcrew Software Store for only £19.99/€19.95.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk