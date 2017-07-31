Kaspersky releases Internet Security 18 for Mac

by Chris Wiles  |  Monday 31 July 2017  | Comment Now
Kaspersky releases Internet Security 18 for Mac

Do you need security software for your Mac?

Whenever we’ve installed any security suite on our Mac they seriously reduce the effectiveness of our computer with almost the minimum advantage.

Apple’s Gatekeeper is designed to stop you installing malicious software, anti-phishing tools prevent dodgy websites from extracting your personal information, whilst the internal firewall can safeguard you from intruders.

Kaspersky is one of the many security developers who still believe Mac users need additional security and has released Internet Security 18 for Mac.

The Mac version ships with some of the features you’d expect from the Windows edition, including Safe Money which will add a layer of security when visiting your online bank, basic parental controls where you can stop inappropriate content appearing when your kids browse the internet and privacy control, such as turning off your webcam.

So, what’s new in v18? As it turns out, not a great deal. The first and most obvious change is the much-improved user interface. In addition, a wi-fi notification will warn you if it detects a potential threat across your wi-fi network. The new Secure Connection module hides your IP and location, plus encrypts all your data. A brand new web browser extension, available for Safari, Firefox or Chrome, will warn you if it thinks a website has been hacked or is suspicious, whilst you browse the internet.

And that’s about it. Still, think of the Mac version as a bonus. If you buy the 3-Device edition of Kaspersky Internet Security 2017 (for Windows), you can use that license to activate both the Windows and Mac edition. If you have a desktop PC and a Mac laptop, it means you can keep both safe using the same purchase.

Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac 18 is available now, retailing for $59.95 as a 1-Device edition. If you’re in Europe, you can purchase Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac 18 from the Downloadcrew Software Store for only £19.99/€19.95.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk

Related Articles

Source: Copyright Software Crew

See more about:  internet security 18  |  kaspersky  |  mac  |  security
 
 

More in Security (1 of 10 articles)

Kaspersky releases Internet Security 18 for Mac

NEWS

Kaspersky releases Internet Security 18 for Mac

More in Security (2 of 10 articles)

Security researcher says ApplePay vulnerable to two separate attacks

NEWS

Security researcher says ApplePay vulnerable to two separate attacks

More in Security (3 of 10 articles)

Explainer: Why two-step security is a vital online tool

FEATURE

Explainer: Why two-step security is a vital online tool

More in Security (4 of 10 articles)

Kaspersky launches free antivirus worldwide

NEWS

Kaspersky launches free antivirus worldwide

More in Security (5 of 10 articles)

IBM or Microsoft's vision for ID verification & device authentication?

NEWS

IBM or Microsoft's vision for ID verification & device authentication?

More in Security (6 of 10 articles)

Security sucks: measures often disabled to increase productivity

NEWS

Security sucks: measures often disabled to increase productivity

More in Security (7 of 10 articles)

SentinelOne analyses splash ransomware 'splash screens'

NEWS

SentinelOne analyses splash ransomware 'splash screens'

More in Security (8 of 10 articles)

A brief history of GnuPG: vital to online security but free and underfunded

FEATURE

A brief history of GnuPG: vital to online security but free and underfunded

More in Security (9 of 10 articles)

Malwarebytes AdwCleaner 7.0 heralds complete rewrite of adware removal tool

NEWS

Malwarebytes AdwCleaner 7.0 heralds complete rewrite of adware removal tool

More in Security (10 of 10 articles)

IBM plans to thwart hackers with a cover-all encryption system

NEWS

IBM plans to thwart hackers with a cover-all encryption system

Latest articles on BIT Latest Articles from BIT
Qnap warns of NAS data corruption issue
28 Jul 2017
The NAS maker has updated its warning that a RAID-related software bug may corrupt data on some ...
Big jump in 'unsafe' emails in cloud mailboxes
28 Jul 2017
Nearly a third of emails landing in the inboxes of G Suite, Office 365 and other cloud services ...
How to enable two-factor authentication on Facebook
25 Jul 2017
Protect your personal profile and business page with this guide.
12 best NAS devices for home and business
25 Jul 2017
From home offices to server rooms, we select the best network attached storage devices for every ...
Best wireless and small business routers
22 Jul 2017
Need to better network speed, security, reliability or Wi-Fi coverage? Here are the best ...

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 