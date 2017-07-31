Geil announces EVO Spear DDR4 RAM

I cannot remember the last time the press release for a RAM kit actually bothered to mention the amount of RAM in each kit. LEDs? All about it. Giant heatsinks that really don't do much at all these days because of super efficient components? Totally. Useful stuff?

Not so much.

So it's quite refreshing to see Geil plugging its new EVO Spear DDR4 RAM, which it happily announces are available in kits of up to 64GB! Even better... there are NO LEDS! That's right, it's just fast, efficient RAM, with no bells and or whistles.

The kit runs between 1.2 and 1.35 volts depending on how hard you want to push it, and is designed for hardcore gaming - which, these days, really just means it's high-performance hardware. With no excessive heat-spreaders, it's perfect for small form factor builds, and is available in 2133 to 3466MHz frequencies for Intel's Core X and i5 processors and Z200 and X299 chipsets. There's also a second set of RAM for AMD machines, compatible with Ryzen 7 and 5 processors and AM4 motherboards. These AMD Edition kits come in 2133 to 3200MHz frequencies.

Both versions are available in single, dual, and quad channel versions.