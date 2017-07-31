Even good dogs get lost - but Garmin’s Atemos GPS tracker can’t

by Tom Wiggins  |  Monday 31 July 2017  | Comment Now
Who needs a lead when you’ve got a satellite tracking Rover’s every move?

It’s a well-known fact that all dogs are good dogs. But sometimes even good dogs can get lost. If your hound is particularly prone to some off-piste perusal, Garmin’s collar-based Atemos GPS trackers have a range of up to 10km. That means it’s probably not the kind of thing you strap on when you’re going out to get a pint of milk, although its dog speedo would make the trip more interesting.

You can also set up Distance Alarms and Geofences, and thanks to 10m waterproofing, it should still work if your dog decides to go for a dip.

The touchscreen Atemos 100 is only available in Europe and the UK at the moment, where it will set you back £750, or you can save £100 by losing the buttons and getting an Atemos 50 instead.

