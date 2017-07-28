Friday Linky Links: *Incomprehensible Squawking*

Greetings, kids! Hey, did you know it was San Diego Comic-Con last weekend? Well, it was, and that means the pop-culture big guns were all out and all aimed right at our eyeballs and earholes — but in a good way. And the news didn’t stop there, so this week’s link round up is so big it’s threatening to become its own John-Wick-style cinematic universe. Pour yourself a beverage, get comfy and prepare to be amazed/amused/excited/mildly entertained.

First off, Marvel. They dropped a new Thor: Ragnarok trailer at Comic-Con and, well, it’s good. The first two Thor movies weren’t exactly unqualified successes but it looks like this one might just hit the spot… or be very, very disappointing. It’s kinda hard to tell. A new trailer means a new poster, and again, more fear of disappointment. Love everything except how little Jeff Goldblum is showing up in all of this? Never fear, because some industrious twitterers have fixed it for you.

Marvel also released a whole bunch of news about 2019’s Captain Marvel, which will be set in the 90’s and feature Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. And if the wait for Marvel’s first female-led superhero movie feels long, then it’s going to feel even longer with news that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel won’t be in Avengers: Infinity War next year. Fair enough too — when you already have 68 characters, I can see how adding one more would be… problematic.

Also potentially getting their own movie: Doctor Doom, according to Legion creator Noah Hawley. And in case you didn’t scroll down from that Thor poster up there, Black Panther also got some new artwork for Comic-Con — and some new footage, which is, sadly, not online yet. Sigh. And in small-screen Marvel news: Iron Fist, the white, barefoot, disappointing sheep of the Defenders, has been renewed for a second season. So, that’s a thing.

Over at DC, their big Comic-Con release was the new Justice League trailer — and here’s a play-by-play in case watching it isn’t enough. It comes with lots more Wonder Woman than the last one, because, you know, she’s bankable now. DC also premiered first footage from the upcoming Aquaman — although, like all the good stuff, it’s also only available online in word-form for now.

As well as a bigger presence in the Justice League trailer, Wonder Woman also has a second movie to worry about, and news is coming thick and fast about what, and who and when. Also thick: Henry Cavill’s Mission Impossible: 6 mustache, which has been making the news (and some memes) this week. Less thick: Ben Affleck’s Boston accent these days. He’s been making the news as well, with reports that he’s hanging up his Batsuit rapidly followed by reports that he’s not.

In the meantime, it looks like the next DC movie to start shooting is the little-discussed Shazam! It’s even got concept art… sort of, and is definitely not a 1980’s movie about a genie played by Sinbad that doesn’t exist. Definitely not.

Other movie trailers that dropped at Comic-Con include one for Netflix’s Will-Smith-and-Orc Buddy Cop project, Bright, coming in December, and a full trailer for the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s IT, which is still too creepy for my blood, but whatever floats your— sibling. Sorry.

Perhaps the film trailer that’s got the most mixed reaction is for Stephen Speilberg’s upcoming adaptation of Ernest Cline’s Ready Player One. It’s certainly heavy on the references and 80s nostalgia, but is that enough, or even a good thing at all?

Which of course brings us to the small screen, and Stranger Things, which premiered its Season 2 trailer at Comic-Con as well, and, again, it does not shy away from its 80s setting, but does so in a way that feels slightly more organic. Comic-Con also saw the release of trailers for the eighth season of The Walking Dead, and the second of Westworld.

In new television shows, Comic-Con brought us the newest trailer for Star Trek: Discovery, and of course the internet quickly broke it down into tiny pieces for more careful examination. Fall can just not come soon enough, methinks.

The big two cinematic universes are also trying to make (more of) a mark on the small-screen this fall. Marvel has both The Gifted and Inhumans premiering on major US networks this fall, and both got new trailers for comic-con, to… fair reception. Neither show looks like it’s going to thrill the pants off anyone, but at least Medusa’s hair is looking slightly better than it was a couple of months ago.

SyFy also revealed a new teaser for their Superman prequel Krypton, which was meant to premiere this year but is now not dropping until 2018. It’s very short and very light on details, which, combined with the pushed-back premiere date, could be cause for concern — or it could just be SyFy wanting to build suspense. We’ll reserve judgement.

In other non-comic-con TV news, Netflix has announced this week that they’re making an “animated medieval adult fantasy”, helmed by none other than Matt Groening. You might have heard of him, he’s made a couple of other animated shows over the years? Now, this news is potentially awesome all on its own, but perhaps more awesome is that Briggs — the excellent Australian rapper, comedy writer and actor — has been confirmed as part of the writing team. Yep.

Less yep, for many Whovians, is confirmation this week that Pearl Mackie’s companion Bill will be leaving the show after the Christmas Special. We knew she was too good to last.

Now, after watching all those trailers, you’ve all surely had enough screen time to last you… hours, so it’s time for some paper-book news. Details are scarce, but it looks like Frank Miller, the comic book legend behind Sin City and 300 and, most famously Batman: Year One, is looking set to give Superman the same treatment, in Superman: Year One. It’s…a controversial move, given Miller’s style and the whole Superman ethos, but it’ll be interesting to see how it pans out, at the very least.

And still on paper, this week we got a good look at the upcoming range of Star Wars books. There are several titles slated for release as part of the “Journey to The Last Jedi” series, including YA dives into the backstories of Luke and Leia, a collection of short stories and a ‘Star Wars for Dummies’-style guidebook for newbies, so if you’re a Star Wars fan — old or new — and an egghead who likes your booky-wooks, you might have some reading ahead of you.

And finally, you and I all know the work of legendary film composer Hans Zimmer. Whether you love or hate his big! booming! film! scores! it’s hard to deny he is a proper musical superstar, and this year he’s embraced it and started touring the states to perform parts of his compositions live. This is an interesting read about that, and how it just proves that he’s been a rock-star all along. Plus there are clips of orchestral music, so it’s a nice cultured palate-cleanser after all those wacky clips of super-heroes and space-operas.



And with that, I’m out of here. Finally! See you next week!