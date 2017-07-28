HTC cuts the cord on VR with a Snapdragon-powered

by Tom Morgan  |  Friday 28 July 2017  | Comment Now
HTC cuts the cord on VR with a Snapdragon-powered

But only in China for now, because we can't have nice things.

Nothing pulls you right out of an immersive virtual reality experience quicker than tripping over a mess of cables and landing flat on your face. Believe me. It's not something you'll have to worry about with HTC's standalone Vive headset on your bonce, though. A built-in screen and a Snapdragon 835 CPU make it completely self-contained, so you don't need a beefy gaming PC, or even a top-spec smartphone to dive straight into VR.

It's China-only for now, and there's no word on price just yet, but you can bet it'll be a whole lot cheaper than the original Vive and its old-school cabled setup.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  china  |  htc  |  standalone  |  virtual reality experience  |  vive
 
 

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (1 of 10 articles)

Microsoft is creating AI chips for the HoloLens

NEWS

Microsoft is creating AI chips for the HoloLens

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (2 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: HP Perseus backpack VR unit

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: HP Perseus backpack VR unit

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (3 of 10 articles)

From science fiction to science fact: Microsoft's plan for augmented reality

NEWS

From science fiction to science fact: Microsoft's plan for augmented reality

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (4 of 10 articles)

Facebook Spaces come to Facebook Live in a bid to make social VR more, uh, sociable

NEWS

Facebook Spaces come to Facebook Live in a bid to make social VR more, uh, sociable

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (5 of 10 articles)

Sci-fi television series uses virtual reality headsets for VFX rehearsals

NEWS

Sci-fi television series uses virtual reality headsets for VFX rehearsals

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (6 of 10 articles)

Price drops on Oculus Rift plus Touch controllers bundle

NEWS

Price drops on Oculus Rift plus Touch controllers bundle

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (7 of 10 articles)

Review: Oculus Touch controllers

REVIEW

Review: Oculus Touch controllers

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (8 of 10 articles)

The students forging a path towards the future of VR

NEWS

The students forging a path towards the future of VR

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (9 of 10 articles)

Adverts will soon be following you into virtual reality

NEWS

Adverts will soon be following you into virtual reality

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (10 of 10 articles)

Hands-on first impression: Epson Moverio BT-300 AR glasses and controller

FEATURE

Hands-on first impression: Epson Moverio BT-300 AR glasses and controller

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 