Hellblade has gone gold

Well, that took seemingly forever, but the latest work from Ninja Theory (the team behind Heavenly Sword, Enslaved and that pretty great but under appreciated Devil May Cry reboot) has finally reached the end of it's development cycle. The team tweeted out the game's completion not too long ago.

We're pretty curious about this one, especially since a lot of the media push has been about the technology - much of the story and game remains shrouded in mystery. We do know that the team has the chops, though - DmC was a a great action game.

In any case, we'll find out soon enough. Hellblade releases for PC and PS4 on the eighth of August.