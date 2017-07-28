Ryzen 3 chips launch in Australia

AMD has just released its two new Ryzen 3 processors, the 1300X and 1200.

Both offer four cores and four threads, and a 65 watt TDP, and come with AMD's Wraith Stealth cooler. The 1300X is unlocked, running at a base clock of 3.5GHZ, and a boost of 3.7GHz. AMD also claims it can go as far as 3.9GHz using "premium cooling".

So, you know, not a desk fan pointed into your case.

The Ryzen 3 1200 on the other hand runs at a 3.1GHz base, with a 3.4GHz boost.

The most impressive thing about the new chips, however, is the price. The Ryzen 3 1300X retails in Australia for $175, while its slower brother costs just $150. Both processors should be available from today.

Damn, that's cheap.