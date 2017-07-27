Hyper PixelCast 87

Tim's in charge, and so the best thing from 2017 is quite obviously Nier: Automata, but before we ger around to that we do manage to talk about a mix of games new and old - including Pyre, which sounds like an absolute gem that we home doesn't get burried in the avalanche that is this year's release schedule.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

Games: Final Fantasy 12, Stories, Pyre

Music: The Winds of Inishmore (by Avaris)

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Dma-Sc)

Tim almost melted into his seat. Don't envy the summer, guys

A pretty cool (spoilery) thing about Nier by James Swinbanks