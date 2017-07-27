Final Lawbreakers open beta to kick off on July 28

Boss Key Productions has announced there'll be one final open beta event before the game's launch on August 8. And this time, it'll be coming to Playstation 4, as well as PC.

The beta will start on the 28th of July and last until the 31st of July. If you're super keen you can even pre-load the game now, on either platform.

This last beta will add new game elements to those already seen in previous betas. This includes Kinetic Blades for two characters, a mess of new skins and stickers, balance improvements, better match-making, and - on PC - Twitch integration.