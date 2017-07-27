Razer releases two new Tiamat headphones

I'm not sure why you'd want to put your head inside something called Tiamat, given that it's the name of either a) a Babylonian sea-god, or b) the monstrous goddess of dragons in Dungeons & Dragons. So, you're either drowning yourself, or getting your head burned off.

But hey, since these new headphones sound pretty cool, it may be worth it!

The new Tiamat 7.1 V2 headphones offer honest-to-God(ess) 7.1 sound thanks to ten discrete drivers (each cup has a 40mm sub, 30mm front, 30mm center, and 20mm rear and side drivers), alongside a unidirectional boom mic. And, because why not, they're even Chroma enabled, so your noggin can flash in time to the rest of your Razer gear. There's also a discrete Audio Control Unit to set each channel's volume, and to toggle between stereo and 7.1 sound.

The Tiamat 2.2 V2 - that's not at all confusing - is a more traditional set of stereo gaming cans, but still boasts two additional 50mm subwoofer drivers in each cup for added gaming punch, alongside a digital boom mic and inline remote.

Both are available now, and retail for $349.95 and $219.95 respectively.