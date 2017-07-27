Spartan Games releases Firestorm: Strike Force boardgame

Spartan Games' Firestorm miniatures game focuses on epic, sci-fi battleship action, but it's newest addition to the franchise focuses on smaller, fighter-scale actions.

Firestorm: Strike Force is a hex-based boardgame that comes as a complete package, with easy to learn rules based around deck-building and drawing tokens to determine turn order, and pre-coloured ship models so you can get playing right away. Each fighter model has a corresponding card with its game stats, and Spartan's planning on releasing new expansions for boarding craft, bombers, and even larger ships such as cruisers.

Here's what's in the box:

* Game Rules

* 12 highly detailed, pre-coloured Fighter models

- 6 x Terran Alliance Rindr Strike Fighters

- 6 x Dindrenzi Federation Erinyes Strike Fighters

* 9 full colour, double sided Game Tiles

* 2 Combat Decks

* 2 Faction Decks (1 Terran and 1 Dindrenzi)

* 2 Strike Commander Cards

* Statistic Cards

* Draw Bag & Tokens (Activation and Fog of War)

* 12 coloured Flight Stands

The game is available for pre-order now.