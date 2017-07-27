AMD reveals Threadripper processor packaging

by David Hollingworth  |  Thursday 27 July 2017  | Comment Now
AMD reveals Threadripper processor packaging

And it's pretty serious.

AMD's Lisa Su has shown off the shiny new packaging for the company's upcoming Threadripper CPUs, and it's quite striking.

The large, fluffy looking package looks more like a curved hi-fi speaker than a box for your new processor, complete with a funky plastic insert that kind of looks like the Eye of Sauron.

Su's Twitter post also promised more info on the processors, and AMD's new Vega videocard, will be coming at next week's SIGGRAPH conference. Threadripper is looking set to release on the 10th of August, according to current rumours.

Related Articles
See more about:  amd  |  cpu  |  threadripper
 
 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 