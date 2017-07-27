1more’s hi-res headphones offer more bang for your buck

by Tom Wiggins  |  Thursday 27 July 2017  | Comment Now
Go on, give your ears a treat.

Listening to hi-res audio with your regular old headphones would be like drinking the finest champagne through a sweaty sock. To truly appreciate what you’re experiencing you need to have a suitable delivery method, such as 1more’s H1707 ($329) - a champagne flute in a world of stained mugs. With a 40mm driver and bass reflex unit in each earcup, their frequency response of 20Hz - 40kHz means they can cope with the extra sounds hi-res audio files dig out.

Just don’t try to drink champagne out of them. You’ll get sticky ears.

