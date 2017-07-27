ConeXware releases PowerArchiver 2017

by Chris Wiles  |  Thursday 27 July 2017  | Comment Now
ConeXware releases PowerArchiver 2017

Despite the rise of fast broadband and various social sharing cloud services, it’s always wise to archive your files for distribution.

In many cases you never know who is going to download your shared files, so you want to pack them up in the smallest possible archive so the downloader can obtain them as quickly as possible.

An archive management tool is one of our go to applications, especially when working with files each and every day.

There are free archive management tools which enable you to handle your files, but there’s nothing as comprehensive as PowerArchiver 2017, which has just been updated with a whole host of new features.

So, what’s new? ConeXware is keen to point out a brand new Advanced Codec Pack (.pa), developed in-house, which is the fastest archive management system on the market, enabling you to create archives 30-70% faster than any other technology. The big downside is, of course, that other users might not be able to open your new “.pa” file, especially on a Mac.

PowerArchiver 2017 includes far more than a brand new file format. You get full 64-bit support, an improved ZIP engine (10-15% faster), a new dual-pane format, Office add-ins for managing files from within Word or Excel, a new portable version and a number of smaller fixes.

PowerArchiver 2017 is available now. You can download a trial version and the Standard edition can be purchased for $22.95/.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk

Related Articles

Source: Copyright Software Crew

See more about:  archive  |  conexware  |  powerarchiver  |  powerarchiver 2017  |  zip
 
 

More in Misc Software (1 of 10 articles)

ConeXware releases PowerArchiver 2017

NEWS

ConeXware releases PowerArchiver 2017

More in Misc Software (2 of 10 articles)

Microsoft: We're not killing MS Paint

NEWS

Microsoft: We're not killing MS Paint

More in Misc Software (3 of 10 articles)

Firefox for iOS 8.0 adds Night Mode, QR Code Reader and improved user experience

NEWS

Firefox for iOS 8.0 adds Night Mode, QR Code Reader and improved user experience

More in Misc Software (4 of 10 articles)

Panic releases Transmit 5 for the Mac

NEWS

Panic releases Transmit 5 for the Mac

More in Misc Software (5 of 10 articles)

Three reasons why browsers are so difficult to secure

NEWS

Three reasons why browsers are so difficult to secure

More in Misc Software (6 of 10 articles)

Give your text a spell and grammar check with Grammarly 1.5 for Windows and Mac

NEWS

Give your text a spell and grammar check with Grammarly 1.5 for Windows and Mac

More in Misc Software (7 of 10 articles)

Backdoor placed in popular Ukrainian software enabled NotPetya attack

NEWS

Backdoor placed in popular Ukrainian software enabled NotPetya attack

More in Misc Software (8 of 10 articles)

SQL injection vulnerability found in popular WordPpress plug in, again

NEWS

SQL injection vulnerability found in popular WordPpress plug in, again

More in Misc Software (9 of 10 articles)

NirSoft unveils NetworkUsageView 1.0

NEWS

NirSoft unveils NetworkUsageView 1.0

More in Misc Software (10 of 10 articles)

Facebook hits 2 billion users, as it grapples with what it's become

NEWS

Facebook hits 2 billion users, as it grapples with what it's become

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 