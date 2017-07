The European PlayStation Blog has just posted the list of PS Plus games for August, and it's headlined by Just Cause 3 and Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry on PS4.

We've gone and put Downwell in our own headline, however, as it is something of a Vita gem even if you can also get it for chump change elsewhere.

Just Cause is the obvious main attraction, though, and should provide some pretty good mayhem, although sadly that new multiplayer mod probably won't be present on the console.