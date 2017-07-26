D-Link's new PowerLine AV2 2000 Gigabit Passthrough Starter Kit won't steal an outlet

by David Hollingworth  |  Wednesday 26 July 2017  | Comment Now
But it will steal a lot of space whenever you type out its name.

D-Link's new PowerLine AV2 2000 Gigabit Passthrough Starter Kit may be a mouthful, but it's also a very convenient but of, er... kit.

The basic kit comes with two powerline adapters that include a handy passthrough - surprise! - so you can still use the powerpoint you're plugging into for... I don't know: your PC, or your vacuum cleaner, or Hitachi Magic Wand, I'm not going to judge. When plugged in and set up, the kit turns your home's electrical wiring into a network capable of up to 2000Mbps - depending on the quality of your home wiring.

If you've not updated your wiring since Federation... you may not get those speeds.

D-Link ANZ MD Graeme Reardon said in today's release, “The use of PowerLine products has been growing at a rapid rate over the last couple of years for good reason. PowerLine users no longer have to base where they place important devices, such as Smart TVs or gaming consoles, on where they can get a reliable connection from their router. In fact the new PowerLine AV2 2000 Gigabit Passthrough Kit offers a simple, affordable and discrete solution by transforming every electrical outlet in the home into a potential network connection, making even the hardest to reach areas viable for networking activities.” 


The kit uses MIMO technology to guarantee fast data transfer speeds, a noise-filter improve interference from the socket, as well as plug and play installation that can be easily expanded by simply adding another kit.

The New AV2 2000 Passthrough PowerLine Kit is available now for $249.95.

