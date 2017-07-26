Adata announces XPG SPECTRIX D40 DDR4 RAM

Adata's newest RAM follows the ongoing trend of adding lighting effects to just about everything that can fit inside your PC case. In this case, the new XPG SPECTRIX D40 DDR4 RAM features variable and programmable RGB lighting so that you can get your hardware flashing and strobing or just gently glowing however you want.

It's pretty fast, running at speeds ranging from 2400MHz to 4000MHz, and supports Intel XMP 2.0, as well as being validated for AMD's AM4 platform and optimised for Intel's X299 platform.

The lighting also works with Asus' Aura Sync software, so it can play nicely with your lit up mobo, and is built around a ten-layer PCB and aluminium alloy heatsinks for advanced cooling.