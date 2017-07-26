Microsoft is creating AI chips for the HoloLens

Microsoft is working on an AI chip for its next version of the HoloLens.

Marc Pollefeys, director of science at HoloLens, explained in a blog post on Sunday that the AI coprocessor is designed to work in the next version of HoloLens and will run off its battery.

The new AI coprocessor will be incorporated into the second version of the Holographic Processing Unit (HPU). It will be able to implement deep neural networks, and the chip "supports a wide variety of layer types, fully programmable by us". This means the processor will be able to analyse what the user sees and hears and even recognise objects without using the cloud or having an internet connection.

Some really cool Microsoft technology we unveiled today at CVPR. https://t.co/z6eBntnize — Marc Pollefeys (@mapo1) July 24, 2017

ollefeys said: "Mixed reality and artificial intelligence represent the future of computing, and we're excited to be advancing this frontier."

Microsoft joins other tech companies who are looking to develop their own AI chips. ARM announced in May that it was looking to put AI chips into mobile devices through its new processors. Intel also stated last year that it had a new strategy for putting AI into products and it hoped that in the next three years it would reduce the time to train a deep learning model by up to 100 times.

This technology could increase the amount of ways the new HoloLens could be used. In May we reported that a firm was using the HoloLens to develop an AR surgical system that equips surgeons with "X-ray vision". Prior to that, a Finnish research firm also believed it had come up with a way of using the device on the ISS, so astronauts could gain access to real-time data that would usually be out of reach.