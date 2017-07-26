Ransomware threats spur Windows 10 adoption

by Clare Hopping  |  Wednesday 26 July 2017  | Comment Now
Ransomware threats spur Windows 10 adoption

Windows 10 is now the second most adopted operating system in the workplace after Windows 7.

Almost two-thirds of businesses have moved to Windows 10, according to research by Spiceworks. The main driver appears to be beefing up their security as older, no-longer-supported, versions of the OS become more vulnerable.

“In recent months, widespread ransomware attacks such as WannaCry and Petrwrap have put businesses under pressure to upgrade unsupported operating systems, such as Windows XP and Vista, and move to more secure systems like Windows 10,” said Peter Tsai, senior technology analyst at Spiceworks.

“And while Windows XP is still running in some businesses, it’s evident that more companies are beginning to recognise the security risks and prioritise upgrades in order to better secure their networks.”

Two years after the launch of Windows 10, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region has the highest rate of adoption at 62% and this has accelerated fast since March 2017 when XP was still being used by a higher proportion of companies.

Microsoft also announced the end of support for some of its older software products, including Paint. Although the program won't be completely removed from Windows, like 3D Builder App, Outlook Express, Reader App and Reading List (the latter two of which will be integrated into Edge), it means the software will no longer be actively developed and may be removed in future iterations of Windows 10.

The tech giant said it released the advisory to help people make a decision about alternative software choices before the software is completely discontinued.

Related Articles

See more about:  marketshare  |  ransomware  |  windows 10
 
 

