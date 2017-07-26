When will the Nokia 8 be out?

The summer months are typically drier than the desert when it comes to smartphone launches, but the rumours suggested that Nokia was on track to break that trend with its upcoming flagship - and now the company itself has confirmed a date for the big reveal.

Invites have started trickling out to media, asking to saving the 16th of August for a launch event.

This is a few weeks later than earlier rumours had suggested, as according to Winfuture.de, the Nokia 8 was originally to be officially revealed on the 31st of July.

Either way, this new date still leaves enough of a gap between the 8’s arrival and the inevitable Samsung Galaxy Not e8 launch in August, iPhone 8 in September and the Google Pixel 2 in October.