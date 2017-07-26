Gale Force Nine announces a new Firefly boardgame

For a television show that was cancelled nearly fifteen years ago, Firefly sure has some serious pop-culture legs. And Gale Force Nine, the games company that holds the license for the television show, is certainly not shy about making the most of the show's ongoing fandom with a seeming endless stream of games and game accessories focusing on Mal Reynolds' adventures in space.

The latest game, we have to admit, does look pretty neat though. Firefly Adventures: Brigands & Browncoats lets you play as the crew of the Serenity while taking on a range of dangerous missions and adventures, with the aim of earning credits to buy equipment and weapons to help you take on even tougher tasks.

When you and the Crew get to work, a Job Briefing will tell you all you need to know; what your Crew needs to accomplish, how they might succeed and how long they have to get it done. Some Jobs are easier and faster, some are longer and more involved. What type of Job you want to tackle is up to you. You can work a single Job, or a series of Jobs, using the Credits you earn from one Job to equip the Crew for the next Job.

In between you and a job well done are any number of badguys and other challenges to overcome, and how you do that is kind of interesting. The game comes with a pretty cool range of minis, including two of each main character - one Acting Casual, the other Acting Heroic. Jayne, for instance, is slouching about in his cunnin' hat when acting all cool, but rushing forward with Vera in hand when getting all heroic. Depending on your stance, you get access to different skills, but also with different complications.

It sounds like a neat cooperative mechanic, always balancing risk verse reward. Interestingly, the game doesn't seem to include figures or cards for River and her brother, Simon, or for Shephard Book - they'll no doubt be included in a later expansion.

For more info on the game, and a mess of new releases for GF9's other Firefly boardgame, check out the official site. Firefly Adventures: Brigands & Browncoats will release later this year.