Microsoft: We're not killing MS Paint

Wednesday 26 July 2017  | Comment Now
Microsoft: We're not killing MS Paint

The program will become available in the Windows Store

Microsoft has confirmed that it won't be axing its venerable Paint application, after news that the software was being deprecated sparked a wave of outrage among devoted doodlers.

The company yesterday published a list of software that is set to be either removed or deprecated with the forthcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. The list included Outlook Express, the Reader app and, most notably, MS Paint.

Paint, which has a 32-year legacy as part of Windows operating systems, is marked for deprecation, meaning that it is "not in active development and might be removed in future releases".

However, many people took this to mean that Microsoft would be dumping the beloved app in favour of the newer Paint 3D software, introduced with the previous Creators Update.

Fans of Microsoft's old-school art software took to the internet to protest its removal, sharing some of their best creations made using the app and imploring the company not to remove it.

In response, Microsoft published an official blog post yesterday confirming that while Paint may disappear from Windows 10's default list of apps, it will soon appear in the Windows Store for people to download.

"Today, we've seen an incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint," wrote Megan Saunders, general manager of Microsoft's 3D for Everyone initiative. "If there's anything we learned, it's that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It's been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app."

"Amidst today's commentary around MS Paint we wanted to take this opportunity to set the record straight, clear up some confusion and share some good news: MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free."

Saunders also pointed out that many of the old program's features are available as part of Paint 3D, and emphasised that the newer version will keep receiving new features.

Picture courtesy of Microsoft

 

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  art software  |  deprecation  |  megan saunders  |  microsoft  |  microsoft paint  |  paint 3d  |  paint 3d software  |  paint application  |  windows operating systems  |  windows store
 
 

More in Misc Software (1 of 10 articles)

Firefox for iOS 8.0 adds Night Mode, QR Code Reader and improved user experience

NEWS

Firefox for iOS 8.0 adds Night Mode, QR Code Reader and improved user experience

More in Misc Software (2 of 10 articles)

Panic releases Transmit 5 for the Mac

NEWS

Panic releases Transmit 5 for the Mac

More in Misc Software (3 of 10 articles)

Three reasons why browsers are so difficult to secure

NEWS

Three reasons why browsers are so difficult to secure

More in Misc Software (4 of 10 articles)

Give your text a spell and grammar check with Grammarly 1.5 for Windows and Mac

NEWS

Give your text a spell and grammar check with Grammarly 1.5 for Windows and Mac

More in Misc Software (5 of 10 articles)

Backdoor placed in popular Ukrainian software enabled NotPetya attack

NEWS

Backdoor placed in popular Ukrainian software enabled NotPetya attack

More in Misc Software (6 of 10 articles)

SQL injection vulnerability found in popular WordPpress plug in, again

NEWS

SQL injection vulnerability found in popular WordPpress plug in, again

More in Misc Software (7 of 10 articles)

NirSoft unveils NetworkUsageView 1.0

NEWS

NirSoft unveils NetworkUsageView 1.0

More in Misc Software (8 of 10 articles)

Facebook hits 2 billion users, as it grapples with what it's become

NEWS

Facebook hits 2 billion users, as it grapples with what it's become

More in Misc Software (9 of 10 articles)

Australian Netflix fees go up today

NEWS

Australian Netflix fees go up today

More in Misc Software (10 of 10 articles)

Firefox 54 extends multiprocess feature to promise faster, more stable browser

NEWS

Firefox 54 extends multiprocess feature to promise faster, more stable browser

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 