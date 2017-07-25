New, deeper career mode teased for Project Cars 2

The first Project Cars was great, but its career mode wasn’t really the best. Best described as a calendar with upcoming events, it was a good way to try out a variety of cars, but it didn't exactly make you feel invested. In contrast, Project Cars 2 will now encompass 29 motorsport types and see you progress from karts or Ginetta Juniors, right up to the IndyCar series. These series are based on Tiers, which echo the model encountered by real drivers, so even the structure of the game is more realistic.

Slightly Mad says you can skip straight to the flagship events if you choose, but as we all know, the journey is just as rewarding as the destination. What’s more, it looks like they’ll be Lifetime goals too, a new feature that urges you to win key events such as the Indy 500 and Le Mans 24 Hours – or pushes you to become factory driver for a legendary brand.

Aside from your own career, car brands will also invite you to take part in challenges – something new for the Project Cars series, and there’ll also be a range of other trophies you can collect throughout your career. According to Slightly Mad, these challenges will earn you money, but also put you on the path to becoming a fully fledged factory driver.

So, the career mode for Project Cars 2 certainly sounds promising. It’s more well-rounded than before, and although not essential, the way it follows the real world of motor-racing careers is a nice touch. It already sounds better than what Assetto Corsa can offer, and shows a maturing of the Project Cars franchise. It’s also a rewarding and more accessible way to experience some of the 180-plus cars included in the game.