Microsoft will support Windows 10 on older PCs until 2023

by Clare Hopping  |  Tuesday 25 July 2017  | Comment Now
Microsoft will support Windows 10 on older PCs until 2023

Security updates will be available until 2023 - Windows 8.1's scheduled end of life.

Microsoft will push security updates out to older 2-in-1 devices unable to run the latest Windows 10 software until their original end-of-life dates, the tech giant has confirmed.

After confirming ZDNet's discovery that hybrid devices running Intel Clover Trail chips cannot download the Windows 10 Creators Update, Microsoft has told us that these machines will still get security updates until 2023, the year that their original operating system, Windows 8.1, reaches end of life.

"If a hardware partner stops supporting a given device or one of its key components and stops providing driver updates, firmware updates, or fixes, it may mean that device will not be able to properly run a future Windows 10 feature update," a Microsoft spokesperson said.

“This is the case with devices utilising Intel Clover Trail Atom Processors today: they require additional hardware support to provide the best possible experience when updating to the latest Windows 10 update, the Windows 10 Creators Update."

The spokesperson added that such devices would not be able to run the latest Windows 10 version without it having a knock-on impact on performance, so it won't be available. However, as a compromise, Microsoft will allow users to upgrade to the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, which remains compatible, and will roll out security updates for Windows 10 until 2023.

"As part of our commitment to customers, we will be offering the Windows 10 Anniversary Update to these Intel Clover Trail devices on Windows 10, which we know provides a good user experience. To keep our customers secure, we will provide security updates to these specific devices running the Windows 10 Anniversary Update until January of 2023, which aligns with the original Windows 8.1 extended support period."

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  2023  |  microsoft  |  old pcs  |  windows 10
 
 

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (1 of 10 articles)

Google announces partnership with Raspberry Pi Foundation

NEWS

Google announces partnership with Raspberry Pi Foundation

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (2 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: Microsoft Surface Hub

NEWS

Hands-on Preview: Microsoft Surface Hub

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (3 of 10 articles)

Review: Asus VivoMini VC66R SFF PC

REVIEW

Review: Asus VivoMini VC66R SFF PC

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (4 of 10 articles)

Have we hit the PC plateau?

FEATURE

Have we hit the PC plateau?

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (5 of 10 articles)

Review: HP Pavilion Wave 600-a051a

REVIEW

Review: HP Pavilion Wave 600-a051a

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (6 of 10 articles)

Lenovo's new laptop design may be more flexible than you

NEWS

Lenovo's new laptop design may be more flexible than you

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (7 of 10 articles)

The best Raspberry Pi alternatives

FEATURE

The best Raspberry Pi alternatives

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (8 of 10 articles)

Windows and Android-powered Raspberry Pi rival launches

NEWS

Windows and Android-powered Raspberry Pi rival launches

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (9 of 10 articles)

Qualcomm partners with OEMs for ARM-based Windows 10 PCs

NEWS

Qualcomm partners with OEMs for ARM-based Windows 10 PCs

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (10 of 10 articles)

Asus updates laptop range at Computex 2017

NEWS

Asus updates laptop range at Computex 2017

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 