Microsoft will support Windows 10 on older PCs until 2023

Microsoft will push security updates out to older 2-in-1 devices unable to run the latest Windows 10 software until their original end-of-life dates, the tech giant has confirmed.

After confirming ZDNet's discovery that hybrid devices running Intel Clover Trail chips cannot download the Windows 10 Creators Update, Microsoft has told us that these machines will still get security updates until 2023, the year that their original operating system, Windows 8.1, reaches end of life.

"If a hardware partner stops supporting a given device or one of its key components and stops providing driver updates, firmware updates, or fixes, it may mean that device will not be able to properly run a future Windows 10 feature update," a Microsoft spokesperson said.

“This is the case with devices utilising Intel Clover Trail Atom Processors today: they require additional hardware support to provide the best possible experience when updating to the latest Windows 10 update, the Windows 10 Creators Update."

The spokesperson added that such devices would not be able to run the latest Windows 10 version without it having a knock-on impact on performance, so it won't be available. However, as a compromise, Microsoft will allow users to upgrade to the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, which remains compatible, and will roll out security updates for Windows 10 until 2023.

"As part of our commitment to customers, we will be offering the Windows 10 Anniversary Update to these Intel Clover Trail devices on Windows 10, which we know provides a good user experience. To keep our customers secure, we will provide security updates to these specific devices running the Windows 10 Anniversary Update until January of 2023, which aligns with the original Windows 8.1 extended support period."