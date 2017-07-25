New GeForce 384.94 WHQL drivers are ready for Fortnite, Ark, and LawBreakers

by David Hollingworth  |  Tuesday 25 July 2017  | Comment Now
New GeForce 384.94 WHQL drivers are ready for Fortnite, Ark, and LawBreakers

Plus improvements for VR performance in EVE: Valkyrie.

Nvidia has released a new set of drivers overnight, and they come with Game Ready updates for LawBreakers, ARK: Survival Evolved, Fortnite Early Access, Dark and Light, and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, while EVE: Valkyrie gets a Game Ready VR update to its Ultra graphics mode.

Also included are SLI profiles for ARK, IL-2: Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad, and Lawbreakers, as well as 3D vision profiles for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Lawbreakers, and ARK - though your mileage may vary on performance.

You can get the new drivers here.

