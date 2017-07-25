Azio keyboard makes the mundane memorable

by Tom Wiggins  |  Tuesday 25 July 2017  | Comment Now
Azio keyboard makes the mundane memorable

Mechanical QWERTY lends even the most boring tasks a real sense of gravitas.

It’s all very well using some cheapo slab of plastic if all you’re tapping out on your QWERTY is some boring spreadsheets and the odd email, but what if your craft has a higher purpose than that? That novel you’ve always had in you will come out much more easily if it’s typed on an Azio Retro Classic mechanical keyboard (from US$120).

With clicky keys reminiscent of an old-timey shop till, three different finishes (the one above is called Onyx) and a choice of either USB or Bluetooth connection, every time you use it you’ll feel like Hemingway writing up his memoirs, not Gareth writing a complaint to Tesco about some sub-standard parsnips.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  azio  |  mechanical keyboard  |  retro classic
 
 

More in Keyboards & Mice (1 of 10 articles)

HyperX adds new Alloy Elite and Alloy FPS Pro mechanical keyboards to its lineup

NEWS

HyperX adds new Alloy Elite and Alloy FPS Pro mechanical keyboards to its lineup

More in Keyboards & Mice (2 of 10 articles)

One Minute Review: Corsair Glaive mouse

REVIEW

One Minute Review: Corsair Glaive mouse

More in Keyboards & Mice (3 of 10 articles)

Review: Roccat Suora gaming keyboard

REVIEW

Review: Roccat Suora gaming keyboard

More in Keyboards & Mice (4 of 10 articles)

Review: Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition gaming keyboard

REVIEW

Review: Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition gaming keyboard

More in Keyboards & Mice (5 of 10 articles)

Microsoft Modern Keyboard puts Fingerprint ID front and centre

NEWS

Microsoft Modern Keyboard puts Fingerprint ID front and centre

More in Keyboards & Mice (6 of 10 articles)

Review: Corsair Strafe K63 mechanical keyboard

REVIEW

Review: Corsair Strafe K63 mechanical keyboard

More in Keyboards & Mice (7 of 10 articles)

Logitech has somehow made mouse pads exciting

NEWS

Logitech has somehow made mouse pads exciting

More in Keyboards & Mice (8 of 10 articles)

Apple&#8217;s new Magic Keyboard is a wireless wedge of numeric loveliness

NEWS

Apple’s new Magic Keyboard is a wireless wedge of numeric loveliness

More in Keyboards & Mice (9 of 10 articles)

Review: Gigabyte Force K85 gaming keyboard

REVIEW

Review: Gigabyte Force K85 gaming keyboard

More in Keyboards & Mice (10 of 10 articles)

Logitech&#8217;s new MX mice go clicking crazy with three-PC support

NEWS

Logitech’s new MX mice go clicking crazy with three-PC support

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 