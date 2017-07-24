WD releases its first portable SSD

There's not a lot to be said for portable storage - the real selling point is the portability over anything else. So, yay for the new, super-portable WD MY Passport SSD!

Well, okay, we can say a few more things about it. It comes in 256GB ($199), 512TB ($329), and 1TB ($649) models, and features speeds of up to 515MB/s via Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 connectivity. Also onboard is 256-bit AES encryption. The drives have also been drop-tested to 6.5 feet, meaning that your hardware - and what's stored on it - is safe from mishaps.

“The WD brand is focused on delivering fresh, new personal storage devices that offer amazing performance in a beautiful, yet durable design,” said Sven Rathjen, vice president of marketing, Client Solutions, Western Digital. “Our fastest portable drive yet, the My Passport SSD is a powerful solution for people who need to move content quickly and easily wherever life takes them.”

The WD My Passport is available now.