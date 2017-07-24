CPU-Z screen of six-core Coffee Lake CPU leaks

by David Hollingworth  |  Monday 24 July 2017  | Comment Now
We're starting to get some solid info about Intel's new Coffee Lake chips.

A leaked CPU-Z screenshot from a Chinese website has finally revealed some more details behind Intel's upcoming Coffee Lake CPUs.

The shot, which comes to us via Guru3D, reveals a six-core engineering sample with a base clock of 3,5GHz, and - if the numbers are to be trusted - capable of a boost clock of up to 4.3MHz. The chip also boasts a 12MB L3 cache, and a TDP of 80 watts.

Last week it was revealed - though again via leaks - that the Coffee Lake line-up would consist of four chips, and what's interesting is the specs for the one in the screenshot do not match up with the four chips revealed. So this could be a slightly different, non-retail sample, or another chip altogether.

