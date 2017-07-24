Samsung confirms the Note 8's official reveal date

Samsung confirms the Note 8's official reveal date

August is the date that phablet fans are waiting for.

Despite last year's high-profile demise, Samsung doesn't seem to be taking a longer-than-usual break to let the incident fade from more prospective buyers' minds. Rumours originally suggested that we'll see the handset debut in August - and Samsung just confirmed that's true.

In other words, it'll launch around the same time as the Galaxy Note 7 did, and the Galaxy Note 5 before it. Samsung posted a teaser to its official Twitter account this week, pencilling the 23rd of August in for the official unveiling. The event will take place in New York, and there are currently no words on any simultaneous launches elsewhere around the world.

An August launch makes sense, because Samsung will want to beat Apple's expected iPhone 8 launch in September. That could be a tough unveiling to trump for Samsung, so going first will ease the pressure.

It was always going to be a case of Samsung beating Apple to the punch with the Galaxy Note 8, with the hopes of swaying some potential customers. The rumour last year was that Samsung rushed the Galaxy Note 7's design to try and get it to stores sooner, and that's not a story that anyone will want to hear again. Still, we'd be very surprised if we see the iPhone 8 before the Galaxy Note 8.

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

