Asus announces new ROG Crosshair VI Extreme motherboard

Asus has just revealed a shiny dollop of silicon love for AMD's new Ryzen processors, in the shape of the X370-chipset-powered ROG Crosshair VI Extreme motherboard. Clad all in black with some silver highlights, it certainly looks extreme, but what features does it bring to the table?

First up is one-button overclocking, which takes into account all the hardware hooked up to your mobo, including cooling, and then tailors your processor's speed to what your configuration can handle. For more daring overclockers, the ROG Crosshair VI Extreme also features a separate header for monitoring the temperature and flow-rate of monoblock watercoolers, as well as watching for leaks. There's also separate headers for tracking temperature and flow at a second point in your loop, for even more precise cooling, and 13 fan headers for more traditional cooling.

Not only does the ROG Crosshair VI Extreme has its own onboard lighting (seriously, gear without LEDs is getting to be pretty damn rare these days), but there's another unique header for controlling attached lightstrips on a per LED basis. With Aura Sync, attached lights, and board's own multiple lighting zones, can all be controlled by the user.

Even cooler - if lighting is your thing - Asus has just announced the Aura SDK for developers, so lighting can be synced to the games you're playing as well.

Otherwise, the motherboard boasts dual PCI-e 16x slots with metal reinforcing, USB 3.1 Gen 2 connectivity in both Type A and C varieties, Gigabit ethernet, 802.11ac wi-fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and powerful onboard sound in the shape of an ESS Sabre DAC.

The ROG Crosshair VI Extreme will be available in August, and will retail for around $599.