Friday Linky Links: So Much News, So Little Time

Afternoon, folks! Can you believe it’s only been a week since last Friday? I can’t — and the sheer volume of news out of the pop-culture compu-hyper-global-mega-universe is backing up my theory that there’s been some sort of rift in space and time and… well, let’s just get started, shall we?



First off, speaking or rifts in space and time, you’d have to be living under some sort of rock to have missed the announcement last weekend of the thirteenth doctor. That’s right, after making us think we’d have to wait until Christmas, the BBC last week revealed the identity of the Thirteenth Doctor Who — Broadchurch’s Jodie Whittaker. And yes, that’s a girls name. Reaction has been, of course, mixed, but I think it’s about damn time, and this article is a good look at why. Also heartening: news that, unlike in real life, the female doctor will be paid the same amount as her male predecessors. Nice, Beeb. Nice.

Now, I know not everybody is okay with this, but don’t worry: if your childhood has been ruined by the fact that a fictional alien with two hearts who travels through time and space in a done-up police box is now a woman, help is at hand. Phew!

Speaking of ruined childhoods, I feel like the folks at Lucasfilm have been messing with ours ever since they let JarJar Binks onto the big screen, but they have been making amends recently. This week saw the release of a new set of character posters at Disney’s D23 event, and, in my very humble opinion, they are good. Also good, in a wibble-inducing way, this great behind-the-scenes reel. Warning: contains Carrie Fisher. Bring tissues. Not content to watch it once at normal speed? Someone’s put together a scene-by-scene breakdown. Go forth and geek, kids.

D23 wasn’t just about Star Wars. The other big thing that got attendees talking was a very interesting trailer for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. I’d send you a link but… there isn’t one. The trailer is not, and apparently never will be, on the internet. And here I thought everything was on the internet. Whyyyy! *stamps feet* The closest we’ve got are some very detailed summaries from people who were there. Now, reading it isn’t the same as seeing it, but… you never know. San Diego Comic Con is this weekend and they’ve already given us a peek of the new Infinity War Poster, so you never know… maybe ‘never will be’ just means ‘may be some time this weekend’.

In other Marvel news, Daredevil spin-off The Punisher is coming to Netflix later this year, and this week started with a new poster and is ending with both a motion poster and then, just this morning, a pretty big tease at the end of this new trailer for The Defenders. With that and news that Jon Bernthal is going to be part of the Defenders panel at SDCC, it looks like everything is coming up Frank Castle… for this week, at least.

Still on the small screen, we’ve also just got our first look at HBO’s upcoming tv-movie Fahrenheit 451. Now, any adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s iconic dystopian novel is bound to have more than a few critics, but this one does have a few things going for it. Not only is it on HBO, who are generally pretty good at this kind of thing, but it also stars Michael B. Jordan, who has been kicking goals ever since he was small and innocent and made us all cry like babies in the first season of The Wire. Wibble. Hashtag still bitter.

Moving on to something completely different, Adult Swim’s strange and sometimes troubling (in a good way) Rick and Morty is returning for its third season at the end of this month, and in the lead-up we’ve been blessed — if that is the word — with a series of equally strange and sometimes troubling (in a good way) claymation shorts. And if that’s not enough, there’s this trailer, which is… oh no. Oh hell. Oh. It’s, um, safe for work. But maybe only *technically*.

…And we’re back. With trailers! First off, the second and “official” trailer for Bladerunner 2049, which hits cinemas in October. Harrison Ford! Ryan Gosling! Robin Wright! Jared Leto… uh, nevermind. This is going to be another release that is sure to be controversial and ruin some childhoods (and look, Bladerunner isn’t a kids movie. What were you thinking?) but it does at least look like it might be good, in my, again, very humble opinion.

Next up, the first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape Of Water, which looks dark and stylised and fantastical and whimsical and like something definitely worth keeping an eye on in the lead-up to its December release.

Third off the bat is the movie Guillermo del Toro isn’t making, Pacific Rim: Uprising. The sequel to del Toro’s Pacific Rim is being directed by Spartacus’s Steven S. DeKnight, and isn’t due for release until next year, so the first trailer is light on details about the film itself, serving instead as a recruitment video for the Jaeger Uprising. If you’re not familiar with the first movie but that voiceover gives you an uneasy hankering for cake, there… is a reason for that.

One of next year’s most anticipated non-franchise releases has to be the adaptation of the Ernest Cline’s Ready Player One, which is being brought to the big screen by none other than Stephen Spielberg. There’s no trailer for this one but we have got our first look, and it is very… Spielbergian. I’m guessing the 80’s will be strong in this one.

And finally this week, we’ve just gotten word from SDCC that, once again, Stargate is back. Stargate Origins is a ten-part series that’s going to be released to stargatecommand.co, an online portal for everything Stargate. Details are scant at this point but it looks like the story of Origins is going to be centred on the character of Catherine Langford from SG-1. I know, I know. All those childhoods… Oh well.

And that’s it for this week. There’s plenty more coming out of Comic-Con this weekend so if keep an eye on the feed, and drop back next week for a wrap-up of all the most important bits. Or, you know, go outside! I’ve heard it’s nice!