Just Cause 3 unofficial multiplayer mod is go!

Just Cause 2 became something of an unexpected cult hit, espeically after modders got their hands on the PC versoin and got a bunch of people playing together in what was effectively an orgy of directionless chaos. Everybody loved it and the game's legacy was cemented.

There was some anticipation surrounding Just Cause 3 prior to its Christmas 2015 release, but it ultimately never caught on in the same way. A part of that could be down to is feeling a bit too familiar, another part to its console performance.

Not much that modders can do about the console frame rates, but the guys at Nanos have been hard at work on giving the PC experience a multiplayer shot in the arm.

From the release:

"Still in its early form, the JC3 Multiplayer Mod provides players access to different servers, each with unique characteristics. Offering a dedicated space for fans to enjoy modes such as Team Death Match, Free Roam, Custom Races, and more!



Aside from enjoying the numerous modes that already exist, those proficient with javascript, html, css etc. can also alter the game’s parameters to create their very own modes. This can build anything they like, from simple vehicle enhancements, to more spectacular creations that can alter the JC3 world entirely."

The mod is available on Steam right now.