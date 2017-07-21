This Cortana-powered thermostat is a real work of art

When you’ve got no choice but to put it on your wall, it’s only fair that tech companies make thermostats look like works of art. With Johnson Controls’ GLAS on display, don’t be surprised if you find groups of people huddled around it in your hallway, stroking their chins and quietly discussing what it means. Well we’ll tell you what GLAS means.

It means automatic monitoring of indoor and outdoor air quality, voice control using Microsoft’s Cortana assistant, presence sensors to detect when there’s someone in the room, and a lovely translucent display with a futuristic touchscreen interface.

Unfortunately, like all the best works of art, it’s also currently priceless.