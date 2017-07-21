International operation takes down AlphaBay, Hansa dark web markets

Working with the support of Europol, the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Dutch National Police brought down two of the top three darkweb markets, AlphaBay and Hansa darkweb, Thursday.

The globally coordinated, sophisticated operation, in the works for months, severely hobbled the underpinnings of a criminal economy that has seen 350,000 illicit commodities traded. Among the items sold – cybercrime malware.

"The AlphaBay market was known to offer a wide range of malicious software, including Philadelphia Ransomware, CTBlocker, Stampado and Blackmail Bitcoin Ransomware (amongst many others), while on Hansa, people could buy the source code of another notorious ransomware, CryptoLocker," said Cylance Senior Threat Researcher Marta Janus, who expects ransomware attacks to "at least slow in the coming weeks" now that both markets are shut down.

"This is an outstanding success by authorities in Europe and the U.S.," Rob Wainwright, executive director of Europol, said in a press conference in Washington, where he joined U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Acting FBI Director Timothy McCabe and DEA Deputy Director Chuck Rosenberg.

"The capability of drug traffickers and other serious criminals around the world has taken a serious hit today after a highly sophisticated joint action in multiple countries. By acting together on a global basis the law enforcement community has sent a clear message that we have the means to identify criminality and strike back, even in areas of the darkweb. There are more of these operations to come.”

McCabe noted the threat of transnational organized crime to national and economic security. “Whether they operate in broad daylight or on the dark net, we will never stop working to find and stop these criminal syndicates," he said.

Calling the probe, "one of the important criminal investigations of the year,” Sessions said criminals will find no refuge in the dark net. "The Department will continue to find, arrest, prosecute, convict, and incarcerate criminals, drug traffickers and their enablers wherever they are," he said.

“The so-called anonymity of the dark web is illusory,” said the DEA's Rosenberg. “We will find and prosecute drug traffickers who set up shop there, and this case is a great example of our commitment to doing exactly that. More to come.”

"Users of illicit markets on the Dark Web are wrong if they think the forum administrators are capable of protecting their identities,” said Chris Doman, security researcher at AlienVault. "The administrator of the previous big forum that was busted - Silk Road - revealed his identity a number of times. And police were sitting happily on the servers reading users unencrypted messages for some time before the site was shut down.”

Doman said “it looks like the same thing has happened again with the AlphaBay and Hansa marketplaces today.”

Europol had supplied Dutch authorities with an investigative lead into Hansa in 2016 that eventually led to the arrest of the markets two administrators in Germany and seizure of its servers located in the Netherlands as well as Germany and Lithuania. Dutch police more recently had gathered information on high value targets and had identified delivery addresses for sizable orders, passing along 10,000 international addresses of buyers to Europol.

Simultaneously, a U.S. operation, Bayonet, led by the FBI and the DEA pegged the identity of AlphaBay's administrator, a 25-year-old Canadian named Alexandre Cazes, aka Alpha02 and Admin, living in Thailand, who was arrested on July 5 (and a week later apparently took his own life in a Thai prison). That site was shuttered and authorities froze and seized millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies as well as servers in Canada and the Netherlands.

“In AlphaBay's case, the administrator used his personal email on password reset emails. And police have copies of messages users of Hansa sent to each other," said Doman.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com