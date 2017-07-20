Intel outs Core i9 7920X's price and clock speed

The processor news just keeps coming, and today Intel gets another bite of the cherry, after releasing a processor price list online that lists its upcoming 12-core 19 7920X.

What's interesting is that this is in fact a slower part than the Core i9 7900X. The 7920X has a base clock of 2.9GHz, compared to the 7900X's 3.3GHz. Of course, it also has two more cores than the 10-core 7900X.

We've no details yet on its boost clock, however, which could well be much higher.

Pricing, though, we do have. The 7920X will retail for $US1189 - $US200 dearer than the 7900X, and also much dearer than the $US799 Ryzen Threadripper 1920X, which also boasts 12 cores, and a base clock of 3.5GHz.

Thanks to Dutch site Hardware.info for the news.