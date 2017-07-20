'Unverified app' warning adds anti-phishing protection to G Suite

by Rene Millman  |  Thursday 20 July 2017  | Comment Now
'Unverified app' warning adds anti-phishing protection to G Suite

Google claims new 'unverified app' warning will cut down on phishing attacks from within G Suite by giving users information on potentially dodgy apps and scripts.

Google has moved to bolster the security of its G Suite productivity apps with new warnings over “unverified” third-party apps. The new procedure is in response to a recent phishing scam involving a bogus Google Docs link being distributed via email.

In a blog post, Naveen Agarwal, a member of Google's Identity team, and Wesley Chun, developer advocate for G Suite, said that Google was rolling out an 'unverified app' screen for newly created web applications and Apps Scripts that require verification.

"This new screen replaces the 'error' page that developers and users of unverified web apps receive today,” they said.

This new “unverified app” screen comes before the permissions consent screen for the app and lets potential users know that the app has yet to be verified. This will help reduce the risk of user data being phished by bad actors, Google claimed.

According to Google, the new notice will also help developers test their apps more easily.

“Since users can choose to acknowledge the ‘unverified app' alert, developers can now test their applications without having to go through the OAuth client verification process first,” said Agrawal and Chun.

Google is also extending these protections to Apps Script. As of last week, Apps Scripts requesting OAuth access to data from consumers or from users in other domains may also see the "unverified app" screen. 

“Apps Script is proactively protecting users from abusive apps in other ways as well. Users will see new cautionary language reminding them to ‘consider whether you trust' an application before granting OAuth access, as well as a banner identifying web pages and forms created by other users,” said Agrawal and Chun.

Google said it will extend the verification process beyond newly created apps, to existing apps as well. As a part of this expansion, developers of some current apps may be required to go through the verification flow, according to the blog post.

Agrawal and Chun said that it was recommended that developers verify that their contact information is up-to-date. “In the Google Cloud Console, developers should ensure that the appropriate and monitored accounts are granted either the project owner or billing account admin IAM role,” they said. “In the API manager, developers should ensure that their OAuth consent screen configuration is accurate and up-to-date.”

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © SC Magazine, UK edition

See more about:  google  |  google cloud  |  google docs  |  phishing  |  unverified app
 
 

More in Office Suite (1 of 10 articles)

Microsoft adds Office 2016 to Windows Store

NEWS

Microsoft adds Office 2016 to Windows Store

More in Office Suite (2 of 10 articles)

Google Sheets adds machine learning for natural language charts

NEWS

Google Sheets adds machine learning for natural language charts

More in Office Suite (3 of 10 articles)

Jarte 6.0 Plus adds Autohotkey scripting and automation

NEWS

Jarte 6.0 Plus adds Autohotkey scripting and automation

More in Office Suite (4 of 10 articles)

Microsoft 'to release update to patch Word bug'

NEWS

Microsoft 'to release update to patch Word bug'

More in Office Suite (5 of 10 articles)

Zero-day bug in Word could allow hackers to take over your PC

NEWS

Zero-day bug in Word could allow hackers to take over your PC

More in Office Suite (6 of 10 articles)

Bear 1.0.6 gives Mac and iOS users a simpler, friendlier alternative to Evernote

NEWS

Bear 1.0.6 gives Mac and iOS users a simpler, friendlier alternative to Evernote

More in Office Suite (7 of 10 articles)

Calendarscope 9.0 brings Outlook import

NEWS

Calendarscope 9.0 brings Outlook import

More in Office Suite (8 of 10 articles)

LibreOffice 5.3 is one of the biggest updates to the office suite yet

NEWS

LibreOffice 5.3 is one of the biggest updates to the office suite yet

More in Office Suite (9 of 10 articles)

Man discovers end of Excel spreadsheet after nine-and-a-half hours of scrolling

NEWS

Man discovers end of Excel spreadsheet after nine-and-a-half hours of scrolling

More in Office Suite (10 of 10 articles)

How to: Streamline your email

FEATURE

How to: Streamline your email

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 