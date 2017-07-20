Telltale confirms new Batman, Walking Dead, and Wolf Among Us

Pretty big news for fans of Telltale's style of adventure-light choose your approach interactive storytelling today. It's a bit of a shame that they're all sequels (and that none of those are to the way-better-than-it-should-have-been Tales From the Borderlands), but it is very nice to see The Wolf Among Us, err, among them as it's a distant piece of the company's past that many had thought left to the roadside.

First up, though, is Batman: The Enemy Within, which is set to debut the first of its five episodes on the eigth of August.

The Walking Dead is in development this year, and not much is yet known other than Telltale is calling it the final season, which honestly may be for the best.

And then there's Wolf, for which information is also thin beyond a target 2018 release and claim that it's all thanks to fan demand.

All three titles are confirmed for console as well as PC. If there's one thing we're holding out hope for, it's that the engine has been updated as Batman, notably, ran pretty poorly on current generation console hardware.