by Adam Shepherd  |  Thursday 20 July 2017  | Comment Now
Google announces partnership with Raspberry Pi Foundation

Raspberry Pi fans can now take advantage of Google's AI technology.

The Raspberry Pi can now harness the power of Google's AI, thanks to a new add-on board.

Produced as part of a new collaboration between Google and the Raspberry Pi Foundation, the Voice HAT (Hardware Accessory on Top) board allows users to voice control to their projects.

Budding makers will also have access to some of Google's most powerful tools, including the Google Assistant SDK, which provides the brain behind Google's AI helper, and the Google Cloud Speech APi which the company uses internally for speech recognition tasks.

The new Voice HAT boards are being given away with every copy of issue 57 of the MagPi magazine, along with everything you need to get started with your first voice-controlled projects. Fans will have to be quick, though - this issue is expected to be very popular indeed.

