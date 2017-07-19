Western Digital releases 10TB WD Red and WD Red Pro drives

Western Digital's WD Red and WD Red Pro NAS drive lineup has just gotten a little bigger. The company's announced new 10TB drives for both ranges.

“In July 2012, we introduced the WD Red line to address the unique performance, compatibility and scalability challenges facing home and small business NAS customers,” said Brendan Collins, vice president, devices business unit at Western Digital, in today's announcement. “Five years and over 16 million WD Red family hard drives later, we continue to advance the platform, bringing our innovative HelioSeal platform and other advanced technologies that allow customers to meet their evolving private cloud needs.”

The Red and Red Pro feature WD's HelioSeal tech, which offers a 25 per cent capacity increase for the range, 3D Active Balance Plus for better platter control and reliability, and NASware 3.0 for simplified integration into existing systems.

The WD Red drives are aimed at devices up to eight bays in capacity, while the faster, 7200rpm Pro drives are aimed at 16-bay devices.