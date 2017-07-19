Telltale Humble Bundle offers up Batman, Borderlands

First Capcom, and now Telltale. Humble is going pretty strong right now, although personal bias tips this one as the one to really get excited about. Especially since the dollar tier includes a lot of Telltale's semi-forgotten classics, notably the fist two seasons of Sam & Max and the deep dive (and sadly incomplete) Bone games.

Beat the average and you get the third and final Sam & Max season (sadly Hit the Road, still the best Sam & Max game, can't be included) as well as Tales of the Boarderlands (which personal bias -- there's a lot of that going on here -- says is by far the best Borderlands game, despite not being a 'proper' one).

Then there's the big money tier (erm, $15), which throws in that Batman series which people mostly likes, as well as Minecraft: Story Mode.

That's a pretty fine spread, and you can take your pick right here should you be tempted (The Walking Dead is also somewhere in there, should you be the last person alive to not have it yet).