Intel's new six-core Coffee Lake CPU specs revealed

Okay, so this isn't an official release, but comes via a French PC magazine, via Guru3D, but it's the best info on Intel's Coffee Lake lineup we've seen yet.

The full spec list (sourced from suppliers who have just received hardware samples) for the four processors is below, but top of the line is the Core i7-8700K. It has six cores and 12 threads, has a base-clock of 3.7GHz, 12MB of L3 cache, and a TDP of 95 watts.

Processor Cores / Threads L3 TDP Core i7-8700K 6/12 12MB 95W Core i7-8700 6/12 12MB 95W Core i5-8600K 6/6 9MB 95W Core i5-8400 6/6 9MB 65W

We don't yet have any details on Turbo speeds for any of these processors, but the latest word on release puts in some time this quarter, timed alongside the Z370 and H370 chipsets.