HyperX adds new Alloy Elite and Alloy FPS Pro mechanical keyboards to its lineup

HyperX's first foray into the packed mechanical keyboard market impressed us with its pared back design and solid performance. Now, the company adds two new boards to the Alloy family - the Alloy Elite and Alloy FPS Pro mechanical gaming keyboards.

The Alloy Elite is a full-size keyboard with Cherry MX switches, backlit keys, a palm rest you can pull off or attach at your leisure, a light bar (really?) with 18 LEDs that can be programmed for a range of lighting effects. There are dedicated media buttons, a volume wheel and a mess of buttons to control your flashing, blinding monstrosity.

The Alloy FPS Pro is a little more cut-down, featuring a ten-keyless design aimed at eSports pros and gamers who like to take their keyboard with them. The design also saves on desk-space, which is handy if you're fond of grand, sweeping mouse gestures.

Both are built onto a solid steel frame, and boast 100 per cent anti-ghosting, and come in Brown, Blue, and Red MX varieties.

The Alloy Elite will retail for $US109, and the Alloy FPS Pro for $US79.99. Both will be available on the 21st of August.