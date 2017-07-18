Enter Ataribox - Like a NES Mini for even older people

The Ataribox was first teased on YouTube a little over a month ago now. Today, we get our first proper look at the design, as well as a minor news drop.

Apparently they're holding out a lot in order to 'do things right', but the first issue of the newsletter does mention HDMI and four (!) USB ports alongside space for an SD card, suggesting a larger unit than some may have been anticipating.

It could be for the best, though, as the claim is that it will not only play retro classics but "will also be delivering current gaming content." Whatever that turns out to be, we're not yet sure. Does the first Witcher game still class as modern?