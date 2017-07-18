A bunch of old PCs just got cut out of Windows 10 support

Windows 10 is supposed to have a ten-year lifespan, but the first PCs to lose support have already emerged – and they're not even that old. ZDNet reports that computers just three to four years old have been caught out by the Creators Update, which throws up a message saying that “Windows 10 is no longer supported on this PC.”

Computers powered by Intel's Atom Clover CPUs (Z2760, Z2520, Z2560 and Z2580) – which are typically early 2-in-1 devices – were able to install Windows 10 and get the Anniversary update, but are left out of luck with the Creators Update. The system throws up a thoroughly confusing message:

Windows 10 is no longer supported on this PC Uninstall this app now because it isn't compatible with Windows 10.

Only, of course, there is no app to uninstall. The hardware is just incompatible with the Creators Update for some reason. This is extra confusing, given the Windows Setup programme gives these computers the all-clear before downloading the 3GB update.

Will it be fixed? Acer seems to think so. On its support site, it acknowledges the problem saying “Microsoft is working with us to help provide compatible drivers to address this incompatibility.” Microsoft has, at the time of writing, not confirmed whether the issue will be fixed, although it is coming up on the company's own support boards.

Microsoft isn't obliged to fix the update, of course. The company's lifecycle policy explains that “a device may not be able to receive updates if the device hardware is incompatible, lacking current drivers, or otherwise outside of the Original Equipment Manufacturer's (“OEM”) support period.” That would cover them, although the PR fallout would be tough given the song and dance the company made in getting people to upgrade in the first place.

And if they don't manage to fix the issue? Well, each Windows 10 instalment promises security fixes and patches for 18 months after launch. That means that support for the version of Windows 10 that Atom Clover Trail owners are stuck in will theoretically end early next year.

Tick, tock Microsoft.