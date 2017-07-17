Kingdom Hearts III gets new trailer, and screens

Disney's D23 Expo kicked off over the weekend, and not only did we get some juicy vision of the new Star Wars film, but also a whole fresh look at the upcoming Kingdom Hearts 3. And the big news is that the game's first world will be straight from the Pixar smash, Toy Story.

Yes, Kingdom Hearts finally gets Wood(y).

(sorry)

“At long last, we are excited to open up the KINGDOM HEARTS universe to include the world of Disney•Pixar's ‘Toy Story,’” said Tetsuya Nomura, Director of the KINGDOM HEARTS series in yesterday's announcement. “I'm sure fans have been anticipating the inclusion of this world for many years. The narrative will be an original story exclusive to KINGDOM HEARTS III, and the gameplay will feel characteristic of the ‘Toy Story’ style and aesthetic. Please stay tuned for more details to be revealed soon.”

And on top of the news, we also got a new trailer, and a mess of new screens. enjoy!