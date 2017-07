Gigabyte's new Radeon RX 560 OC 4G Mini-ITX packs quite a lot of performance into a small package.

The video card features 1024 stream processors, an 1189MHz core clock that can hit 1199MHz in OC Mode, 4GB of RAM, and a 128-bit memory interface. Cooling is a custom, single-fan cooler, and connectivity is via one each of dual-link DVI-D, HDMI 2.0b, and DisplayPort 1.4.

And while Gigabyte's announced the card, it's not announced any pricing for it, so keep an eye out.