Ryzen 3 1300X and 1200 CPUs to be ridiculously cheap

Kinda missed this one with all the Threadripper (which I cannot even type without giggling a little) news last week. AMD's announced pricing and release date for its upcoming budget processors, and boy are they cheap.

The new Ryzen 3 1300X and 1200 will be released on the 27th of July, and they'll retail for $US129 and $US109 respectively, which translates very roughly to Australian prices of $170 and $140 each. Not bad.

The 1300X features four cores and four threads, and a 3.5GHz base clock capable of boosting up to 3.7GHz, while the 1200 boasts the same number of cores and threads, and a base clock of 3.1GHz that can turbo up to 3.4GHz.

Despite being marketed as lower-end CPUs, that 1300X could very well make a great mainstream processor, even for gamers. We'll be keen to see benchmarks from these new chips.