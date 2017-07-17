Samsung accidentally 'reveals' Galaxy Note 8

by Thomas McMullan  |  Monday 17 July 2017  | Comment Now
Samsung accidentally 'reveals' Galaxy Note 8

Samsung may have prematurely lifted the lid on the Galaxy Note 8.

Either Samsung is teasing its upcoming Galaxy Note 8 smartphone, or someone at the company’s marketing department is getting a serious telling off. One of Samsung’s official twitter accounts has tweeted a picture of a device that looks remarkably like the Note 8 as it has been described in leaks.

The tweet is intended to promote Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor, used in both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Instead of picturing it with those handsets, however, the promo includes a mysterious new phone – with a wider infinity display and even smaller top bezels than either of Samsung’s current flagships.

While the pictured phone looks like a Galaxy S8 from a glance, closer inspection shows a subtly different design, with those aforementioned slim-line bezels. The Note 8 is expected to be the first in the range to feature an Infinity Display, and this tweet looks to all-but confirm that fact.

With the Galaxy Note 8 not expected to officially surface for several weeks, this image might not show the final flagship design. Seeing as it’s from Samsung’s official account, however, and that it hasn’t been removed since it was posted, it suggests the Korean company may be purposefully stoking excitement with a teased image ahead of an official unveiling.

Given the legacy of the Note 7, and Apple’s competing launch of the 10th anniversary iPhone, it makes sense for Samsung to pull out some marketing tricks to whip up anticipation for its new device. A well-planned ‘slip-up’ can be just the thing to get people talking…  

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  galaxy note 8  |  reveal  |  samsung
 
 

