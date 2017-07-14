Pressure Overdrive looks like Micro Machines crossed with... something else fun?

by Tim Henderson  |  Friday 14 July 2017  | Comment Now
Maybe a splash of Renegade Ops? Rock 'n Roll Racing? We're not entirely sure...

Every now and then something from the endless stream of media releases jumps out and grabs your attention. Today, that thing would be Pressure Overdrive, sequel to the original Pressure (a game that, frankly, most of us hadn't heard of until now) and cool looking matchbox car shooty maybe race-y deffinately couch co-op thing.

It also has the potential to be a wonky cheese-fest filled with failed humour, but racing tiny cars is kind of hot right now, and it brings back memories of an odd mish-mash of games we really loved. It's at least worth giving the trailer a look.

 

